We’ve no power to demolish buildings in waterways, its MMDAs – NADMO

The Management of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) has noted that it has no mandate to demolish buildings in waterways to prevent flooding in the country.

According to the disaster management organization, the Act that established the organization did not give the organization such a mandate.

The Director of Communications for NADMO, George Ayisi spelled out this challenge on the part of the organization while speaking on the country’s preparedness ahead of the rains next month on the midday news on Accra 100.5 FM on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

“As the law stands, it is only the Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies that have the mandate to demolish such properties found on waterways,” he said.

NADMO only makes recommendations to the Assemblies for them to take action, he added.

He noted that it is the mandate of the Assemblies to demolish any of such buildings.

“So many times when people accuse NADMO of reneging on its duties in relation to prevention of floods in the country it becomes a bit problematic,” he bemoaned.

He said NADMO is seeking a Legislative Instrument (LI) to arm it to be able to embark on such exercises when the need arises to protect lives and properties.

Source: Classfmonline.com

