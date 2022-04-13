Afenyo-Markin cautions public over fake Facebook accounts

13.04.2022 LISTEN

The Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has cautioned the public against imposters who use his photos and name to set up fake accounts on Facebook to dupe the unsuspecting public.

Hon. Afenyo-Markin clarified that he has only one Facebook account which is an officially verified account with the name Hon. Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, with a blue verification badge.

He said all other accounts without the blue badge verification are fake.

Though handlers of his authentic and verified account have remained vigilant in reporting the said impersonators, they continue to change their modus operandi.

His office has received several reports from persons who have fallen victim to the activities of such impersonators.

In fact, Afenyo-Markin has had reason in the past to issue an official statement to caution the public over the matter but after a while, the impersonators renewed their energies and method.

His official Facebook page, Hon. Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, with a blue verification badge, is not an inactive one and gets updated quite often albeit not on a daily bases.

The page mostly has photos and briefs of developmental projects of Afenyo-Markin in the Effutu Constituency, where he is the Member of Parliament.