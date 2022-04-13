Missing Lands Commission lady: Teaching Assistant to testify against accused KNUST lecturer

The first witness in the case involving Kwame Nkrumah University of Science Technology (KNUST) lecturer, Dr Wilberforce Aggrey, who has been accused of kidnapping his own wife, Rhodaline Darko, will appear before the High Court in Kumasi.

According to the Attorney General’s office, the first witness to be called out of 3 is a teaching assistant who worked under the KNUST lecturer.

The Lecturer has been accused of deceit of a public officer and kidnapping his wife.

In court, on Tuesday, 12 April 2022, State Attorney, Charles Edward Yirenkyi, prayed the court to restrain the accused from getting in touch with the witness in order to avoid interference following the case management conference session.

The case has been adjourned till Tuesday, 26 April 2022.

Meanwhile, the mother of the 33-year-old missing lands commission officer, Cecelia Obenewaa Appiah who was in court for the second time, since hearing began, has expressed confidence in the AG’s office to ensure justice for her daughter.

She told journalists that: “Oh yes! I think the Attorney-General’s Department is doing its work. They are very active and working as expected so we have hope in them.

“So far as the Attorney-General is concerned, they are working.”

According to the police, the KNUST lecturer was invited for interrogation following incoherent statements he made when his wife went missing on Monday, 30 August 2021.

The husband made a report to the police on Thursday, 2 September 2021 after the wife allegedly left home at Gyenyase in Kumasi and did not return.

Per police investigations, communication from the KNUST lecturer’s phone reporting the incident to family members and that from the alleged kidnappers using the missing lady’s phone to demand a ransom were from the same location close to the residence of the couple.

The prosecutor for the case told the court that the lecturer had admitted to sending messages from the wife’s phone under threats from the alleged kidnappers that his family would be harmed if he failed to do so.

He revealed that the messages that had been sent from Mrs Aggrey’s phone to her husband’s phone and later from her husband’s phone to relatives were all sent from the same location near the couple’s residence, according to their investigations.

He further revealed that the lecturer explained that he had to send his wife to a location near the Volta Lake to ensure her safety.

The Lands Commission staff left home for Sunyani on Monday, 30 August 2021 and has since not been found, her family disclosed in a statement following her disappearance.

