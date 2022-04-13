Ministry Of Tourism, Arts And Culture Partners Akwaaba UK To Execute "Destination Ghana"

International Business Solutions Expert and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Akwaaba UK, a renowned Ghanaian International Event and Marketing Communications Company, Mr. Dennis Tawiah has revealed his company’s readiness and willingness to partner and support the government of Ghana’s effort to attract more tourists and investment to Ghana.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo earlier this month launched "Destination Ghana" in the United Kingdom, a campaign aimed at attracting tourists from the United Kingdom, Europe and the rest of the world to Ghana annually.

The campaign is under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture and the Ghana High Commission UK, the Ghana Tourism Authority and is aimed at building on the success of Ghana's "Year of Return '' campaign which attracted many people from the diaspora to Ghana.

In addition, the goal of the initiative is to kick-start a comprehensive stakeholder, trade and consumer engagement to highlight the vast tourist attractions and investment opportunities in Ghana, thereby placing the spotlight on Ghana.

According to Mr. Dennis Tawiah, his outfit Akwaaaba UK is poised to support the agenda of the government in projecting and marketing the tourism potential of the country to the rest of the world and welcomes interested organisations and individuals to invest in the growing hospitality industry.

"The plan of the government is to promote Ghana tourism and make Ghana the number one tourist destination on the continent as well as promoting the sound business climate of the country. We at Akwaaaba UK are determined to support the government to make this a reality”, he stated.

He added that Ghana has a rich cultural heritage and has gained the reputation of being the place to do business in Africa and the place to have an enjoyable break especially in December when Akwaaba UK organises several exciting events annually.

"Our December in Ghana events demonstrates our commitment in making Ghana a destination of tourism and this initiative would further encourage us to do more considering the target of one million tourists annually", he said.

Some dignitaries that attended the launch of "Destination Ghana" included Ghana’s Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Dr. Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, Ghana’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration and Ghana’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, H.E. Papa Owusu Ankomah.

Others were Mr Akwasi Agyemang CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority, H.E Harriet Thompson, British High Commissioner to Ghana, Baroness Hoey of Lylehill and Rathlin, UK Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy to Ghana, Mr Pierre Laporte and World Bank Country Representative for Ghana.

