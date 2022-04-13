Accra: Reconstruction of drainage system under Mile 7 flyover begins

The Municipal Chief Executive of the Ga East Municipal Assembly, Madam Elizabeth Kaakie Mann, has expressed satisfaction at the commencement of the reconstruction of the drainage system under the Achimota Mile 7 Flyover.

She said the persistent calls on the authorities, including the Ministry of Roads and Highways and the Ghana Highways Authority, had paid off and expressed utmost gratitude to them for delivering on their promise to address the situation.

She said: “When I assumed office, I came with the technical officers to conduct feasibility studies and then prepared and submitted a report to the Regional Minister. We thank God for making it possible for this work to start.”

The MCE said this when she inspected the ongoing reconstruction work at the site.

She said the work entailed the construction of new and bigger drains to divert water that stagnated at the site whenever it rained and was expected to curtail the perennial flooding and improve traffic flow under the flyover.

“The project has two components with phase one, which is being executed by Highbrains Limited, involving the excavation and laying of bigger pipe culverts, measuring 900mm and 1,100mm in diameter, from the Old Peace FM (now Best Point) to the underpass and from there towards Achimota ABC.”

Madam Kaakie Mann said when completed, the flow of water would be channeled from the existing choked drains and chambers around the flyover into the new culverts, which could contain heavy volumes of water and end the flooding situation.

“The phase two of the project involves the resurfacing of the underpass leading to the covering of the gapping chambers, which often cause heavy vehicular traffic, especially when it rains and the area floods.”

She assured residents in the Municipality of her total commitment towards delivering on her road's agenda, adding that efforts were being made to ensure that all the critical roads in the Municipality were fixed as soon as possible.

The Assembly Member for Dome East, Mr Joseph Iddrisu Boakye, commended the MCE for efforts at ensuring the start of the work.

He appealed to motorists and residents in the area to cooperate and support the contractor by complying with the necessary arrangements put in place to ensure the smooth execution of the project.

