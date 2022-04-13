You can't breach the law and continue to hold yourself as a citizen — Frank Davies tells ousted Assin North MP

Private legal practitioner, Mr Frank Davies has said the Supreme Court has upheld the 1992 Constitution by ordering the embattled Assin North lawmaker, James Gyekye Quayson to stop holding himself as Member of Parliament.

Mr Davies said Mr Gyekye Quayson cannot breach the constitution and still continue to hold himself as a citizen of Ghana.

The Supreme Court by a majority decision of 5-2 has ordered Gyekye Quayson from holding himself as a lawmaker.

Justices Agnes Dordzie and Nene Amegatcher dissented while Prof. Henrietta Mensah Bonsu, Mariama Owusu, Gertrude Torkornoo, and Emmanuel Yonny Kulendi voted in favour.

The Cape Coast High Court, presided over by Justice Coram Kwasi Boakye, had earlier ruled that Mr Gyakye Quayson was not eligible to contest the December 7, 2020 Parliamentary Elections because he bore dual citizenship before picking nomination forms from the Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC).

Fresh elections were, as a result, ordered to be conducted while Mr Gyakye Quayson was asked to cease from holding himself as MP.

But the man accused of having Canadian and Ghanaian citizenship allegedly goes to Parliament to join in proceedings.

Speaking to journalists after the Supreme Court ruling, Mr Davies said “Because of what we had put before the court, my expectation was that the constitution of the land would be upheld and that the constitution of the land will be given its highest priority, that is what has happened.

“One cannot involve in grievous breaches of the Constitution and still go around holding himself as a citizen of this country. From day one when the judgment of the High Court was rendered it was manifestly obvious that James Gyekye Quason cannot hold himself out as a Member of Parliament but he was attending to the business of Parliament. But today, that road has been effectively blocked.”

