Landlord finally evicts Ashanti NPP over debt; Chelsea buyer Wontumi turns TV station into office

The Ashanti Regional office of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at Krofrom in the Kumasi Metropolis has been locked down by the owner of the property.

The party's daily activities at the office have since been halted due to the closure.

According to some residents, the landlady of the facility evicted the ruling NPP from the office about three weeks ago.

Recall that, the landlady of the facility, in November 2021 threatened to close down the NPP’s office over unpaid rent.

She said the NPP Ashanti branch headed by Mr Atwi Bosiako well known as Chairman Wontumi had refused to pay her three years rent arrears of an amount of Ghc36,000.

The case forced Wontumi, the Ashanti NPP Regional Chairman to tour various radio and TV stations to debunk the landlady’s claim. He said the party had paid all rent arrears and was going to sue the woman for defamation.

However, the office has been shut down by the landlady suggesting that Chairman Wontumi's claims were false. Meanwhile, the same Chairman Wontumi submitted a bid to buy English Premier League club, Chelsea. In a letter that went viral on Social media on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, the 45-year-old Chairman Wontumi said he has made a bid for $3.1bn (£2.4m) yet failed to save the ruling party from being thrown out under the mercy of the rains of a paltry Ghc36,000 debt he could not pay.

A close source has hinted that the party’s affairs in recent times are being administered at Wontumi’s radio and TV stations premises at Asokwa.

Subsequently, the NPP’s yet-to-be-completed party office at Asafo Dadiesoba has been left to rot in the bush despite being evicted from the Krofrom.

Some party members have argued that Wontumi looks unconcern about the closure because once the affairs of the party are being managed in his media houses, he will allegedly seize the opportunity to manipulate the impending NPP regional elections.