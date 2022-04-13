Nigerian slapped with 1year jail term for attempting to secure Ghana Card

A Nigerian national staying in Ghana has been convicted for one year for unlawfully attempting to secure a Ghana Card.

The imposter, Justin Jeff Manu was convicted by the Offinso Circuit Court presided over by His Lordship Frederick Kwabena Twumasi alongside his accomplice, Mary Fowaa on Thursday, April 7, 2022.

“The Offinso Circuit Court presided over by His Lordship Frederick Kwabena Twumasi has convicted a Nigerian citizen Justin Jeff Manu for falsely representing himself as a Ghanaian in order to acquire a Ghana Card contrary to law.

“His accomplice, a Ghanaian, Mary Fowaa has also been convicted,” a press release from the National Identification Authority has disclosed.

Details of the case:

On Thursday, 24h March 2022, Mary Fowaa went to the NIA District Office in Offinso South to vouch for Justin Jeff Yaw Manu.

According to Mary Fowaa, Justin Jeff Yaw Manu is one of her three children she gave birth to whilst living in Nigeria.

In the course of the interview, the Assistant Registration Officer at the Offinso South District Office of the NIA noticed some discrepancies in Justin Jeff Yaw Manu's answers and suspected he was not a Ghanaian.

Upon further interrogation at the NIA District Office, Justin admitted that he was not a Ghanaian.

NIA officials in the District brought this to the attention of the District Police who have investigated and prosecuted the offence.

On Thursday. 7th April 2022, they were arraigned before the Offinso Circuit Court and were both convicted to a one-year jail term or 200 penalty units.

