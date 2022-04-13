ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Nigerian slapped with 1year jail term for attempting to secure Ghana Card

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Crime & Punishment Nigerian slapped with 1year jail term for attempting to secure Ghana Card
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

A Nigerian national staying in Ghana has been convicted for one year for unlawfully attempting to secure a Ghana Card.

The imposter, Justin Jeff Manu was convicted by the Offinso Circuit Court presided over by His Lordship Frederick Kwabena Twumasi alongside his accomplice, Mary Fowaa on Thursday, April 7, 2022.

“The Offinso Circuit Court presided over by His Lordship Frederick Kwabena Twumasi has convicted a Nigerian citizen Justin Jeff Manu for falsely representing himself as a Ghanaian in order to acquire a Ghana Card contrary to law.

“His accomplice, a Ghanaian, Mary Fowaa has also been convicted,” a press release from the National Identification Authority has disclosed.

Details of the case:

On Thursday, 24h March 2022, Mary Fowaa went to the NIA District Office in Offinso South to vouch for Justin Jeff Yaw Manu.

According to Mary Fowaa, Justin Jeff Yaw Manu is one of her three children she gave birth to whilst living in Nigeria.

In the course of the interview, the Assistant Registration Officer at the Offinso South District Office of the NIA noticed some discrepancies in Justin Jeff Yaw Manu's answers and suspected he was not a Ghanaian.

Upon further interrogation at the NIA District Office, Justin admitted that he was not a Ghanaian.

NIA officials in the District brought this to the attention of the District Police who have investigated and prosecuted the offence.

On Thursday. 7th April 2022, they were arraigned before the Offinso Circuit Court and were both convicted to a one-year jail term or 200 penalty units.

Find more in the NIA Press Release below:

413202210743-wbreuigtto-ef7a2ca5-c3ac-4c21-9cf4-5e002fc41a77

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More Crime & Punishment
ModernGhana Links
Mole National Park poachers granted GHS20,000 bail
13.04.2022 | Crime & Punishment
Boutique girl granted GH₵30,000 bail for looting shop
12.04.2022 | Crime & Punishment
Driver and receptionist jailed 65years for robbery
11.04.2022 | Crime & Punishment
A/R: KMA security guard stabbed multiple times to death by driver over parking area
11.04.2022 | Crime & Punishment
Trotro driver stabs KMA City guard to death
11.04.2022 | Crime & Punishment
S/R: Two nabbed for killing buffalo inside Mole National Park
11.04.2022 | Crime & Punishment
Three remanded for allegedly defiling 10 -year old girl at Abura Edumfa
11.04.2022 | Crime & Punishment
UW/R: 40-year-old man arrested for multiple offences
10.04.2022 | Crime & Punishment
Ashaiman Mobile phone thief remanded
08.04.2022 | Crime & Punishment
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line