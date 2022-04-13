ModernGhana logo
Treba community to get new police station

By Reporter
The residents of Treba, a fast-growing community within the Amasaman constituency has cut sod to commence the construction of a modern police station within the community.

The community, which is under the Amasaman police command, took the initiative following rising cases of robbery, mysterious deaths and incessant hoodlum attacks in the community.

Speaking at the sod cutting ceremony, the Amasaman police commander, Chief Superintendent Fredrick Mensah lauded the initiative.

According to the Commander, the establishment of the Police station in the community will enable operatives respond swiftly to distress calls and curb crimes in the neighborhood.

Nana Aboagye I, the Nkosuohene of Adjeiman, speaking at the ceremony said the idea to have police station became necessary as a result of the insecurity of lives and property in the community and its environs.

He said “As you are all aware, the community is located along the railway line. The town is also surrounded by other towns and as such, the town is exposed to hoodlums who always converge to terrorize the residents”.

The project is been financed from contributions from members of the community.

Already, a businessman, Mr. Osei Kwame has donated a bus to the police to ensure smooth running of the station after it is completed.

