Mole National Park poachers granted GHS20,000 bail

The Bole Magistrate Court has granted a bail of GHS20,000 to two poachers from the Larabanga Community of the West Gonja Municipality.

Identified as Mumin Baharu and Osman Ibrahim aka Vuga, they were arrested by the Rangers of the Mole National Park on 9th April, 2022.

On 11th April 2022, the suspects were arraigned for unlawful entry to the Mole National Park and unlawful poaching of a pregnant buffalo.

At the Bole Magistrate Court, the two men pleaded guilty to the charges but the was no interpreter to communicate the hearing, so the presiding judge, His Worship Edward Essel adjourn the hearing to 27th April, 2021.

Source: Classfmonline.com

