Volta and Oti Regional Boxing Federation to launch boxing event in honour of late Rawlings at Keta

The Volta and Oti regional Boxing Federation has been putting things in place to launch first-ever boxing event in honour of late ex-President Jerry John Rawlings for the role played and passion he has for boxing.

The event will take place in Keta Aborigin Beach Resort on April 16, 2022 in the evening.

Mr Enam Foster Dagadu, the president of Volta and Oti regional boxing federation in an exclusive interview with Evans Worlanyo Ameamu of ModernGhana news disclosed that the boxing event will actually be held on June 4, 2022 at Aborigin Beach Hotel in Keta.

He said the launch and the main boxing events are meant to honour the late Rawlings for his passion and the great role he played in developing and promoting boxing in the region as well as the entire nation.

Mr Dagadu who doubles as member of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) added that Ghana boxing legend Azuma Nelson will be present at the launch event on Saturday, April 16 as well as the boxing tournament on June 4.

According to him, any individual who wished to be a great boxer can contact the Volta and Oti boxing federation for assistance, support and promotion.

He indicated that the event will witness a bout between GBA qualified boxers from the region as well as some other boxers from Greater Accra region and boxers from Niger and Nigeria.

"The first edition of this bout is staged in Keta due to the origination of the late former president," he added.

According to Mr Dagadu, both events will be graced by some musicians such as Edem and many others.

He urged government, individuals and philanthropists to help invest in boxing sports in other to bring out the talent in youths to compete globally.

He debunked the misconceptions many had about the sports whilst urging youths to go for boxing as it is one of the best sporting game that has earned Ghana several medals.