Lebanon Embassy calls for arrest of Lebanese for threatening to behead unidentified man

The Embassy of Lebanon has called for the arrest one of its own in Ghana for threatening to behead an unidentified man.

In a viral video on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, a man alleged to be a Lebanese is seen angrily daring an unidentified man to face off with him.

Spotted with a sword, the man was seen vowing to behead the man he is pursuing.

After spotting the viral video, the Lebanon Embassy has said it rejects all forms of violence calling on Ghanaian authorities to arrest the alleged Lebanese man.

“We reject all forms of violence and intimidation, as well as anyone who does not treat the people of the host country with respect and in accordance with applicable laws.

“We call on the competent authorities to conduct the necessary investigations and to take appropriate measures against the offender”, the Embassy has shared in a Facebook post.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has taken up the matter and investigating to get to the bottom of it.