Police investigating viral video of man threatening to behead shop owner

The Ghana Police service has disclosed that it is investigating the viral video of a Lebanese man threatening to behead a shop owner.

In a video that circulated on social media on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, the Lebanese man who is yet to be identified is seen holding a sword with the intention to chop off the head of a man he is pursuing.

The incident according to checks happened in front of a shop located at Osu in the Greater Accra Region.

The angry Lebanese man is said to have parked in front of a shop for almost an hour. The owner of the shop pleaded with him to move his car to give visibility to his shop.

The Lebanese man felt offended and abused the shop owner verbally before pulling a sword from his car and threatening to behead the shop owner.

With the attention of the Ghana Police Service drawn to the video, the matter is under investigation.