Nii Moi Thompson charges gov’t to stop frivolous spending; says public lectures won’t solve cedi’s woes

Former Director-General of the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC) under the NDC Administration, Dr. Nii Moi Thompson has charged the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to put a stop to frivolous spending if indeed it wants to solve the economic challenges and woes of the cedi.

According to him, the Ghanaian cedi which has performed terribly in recent months will not be solved through public lectures if proper action is not taken.

“It is clear that the cedi’s woes cannot be addressed successfully with flawed and politicized analyses, or through public lectures full of sound and fury that signify nothing.

“Addressing those woes will, instead, require sober reflection, a clear vision of the cedi’s and the economy’s future, sound policies, and disciplined action, all of which will certainly transcend government,” Dr. Nii Moi Thompson notes in an article.

In his recommendation, the former NDPC Director-General proposes that government must cease all forms of frivolous spending including the importation of luxurious cars.

“In the immediate term, as the crisis rages on, the government must begin as a matter of urgency by curbing frivolous spending, especially spending that is likely to weaken the cedi further.

“This includes the importation or purchase of luxury vehicles; a reduction in foreign travels by public officials (if they could do it at the height of Covid, they can do it now); an end to the president’s extravagant lifestyle and those of his appointees generally; an end to endless foreign “medical reviews” for public officials, including MPs; and any other spending that puts needless pressure on the cedi,” Dr. Thompson shared.

The Ghanaian economy and its cedi is currently not doing well, largely because of the Coronavirus pandemic and the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, according to the government.

As stressed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during his State of the Nation Address, some necessary measures and steps are being taken to turn things around.