Severe water shortage hit Dawhenya, Prampram as residents appeal to GWCL

Mr. Nartey Akweteh, the Assembly Member for Dawhenya South Electoral Area in the Ningo-Prampram District has called for immediate support from the Assembly and Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) to redeem the community from the severe water shortage residents are experiencing for weeks now.

Mr. Akweteh stated that for some weeks now water supply to the various homes has been stalled affecting both domestic and commercial activities; stressing that the situation has not only affected Dawhenya South but all its adjoining communities including Prampram the district capital.

Mr. Akweteh also called on the District Assembly to as a matter of urgency put in some measures through the tanker services to provide water to the residents in the interim whilst the water company worked assiduously to fix the challenge confronting the district as far as the water supply was concerned.

The Dawhenya South Assembly Member however advised residents to be law-abiding citizens saying residents must desist from dumping refuse indiscriminately in the community as information gathered by the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) indicates.

He said filth has become a national canker but needed all hands on deck to keep

the various communities free from filth, he again called on the District Assembly to provide skip containers at vantage places to prevent indiscriminate dumping of refuse in the communities.