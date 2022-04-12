ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Severe water shortage hit Dawhenya, Prampram as residents appeal to GWCL

By Isaac Newton, CDA Consult
Social News Severe water shortage hit Dawhenya, Prampram as residents appeal to GWCL
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Mr. Nartey Akweteh, the Assembly Member for Dawhenya South Electoral Area in the Ningo-Prampram District has called for immediate support from the Assembly and Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) to redeem the community from the severe water shortage residents are experiencing for weeks now.

Mr. Akweteh stated that for some weeks now water supply to the various homes has been stalled affecting both domestic and commercial activities; stressing that the situation has not only affected Dawhenya South but all its adjoining communities including Prampram the district capital.

Mr. Akweteh also called on the District Assembly to as a matter of urgency put in some measures through the tanker services to provide water to the residents in the interim whilst the water company worked assiduously to fix the challenge confronting the district as far as the water supply was concerned.

The Dawhenya South Assembly Member however advised residents to be law-abiding citizens saying residents must desist from dumping refuse indiscriminately in the community as information gathered by the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) indicates.

He said filth has become a national canker but needed all hands on deck to keep

the various communities free from filth, he again called on the District Assembly to provide skip containers at vantage places to prevent indiscriminate dumping of refuse in the communities.

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Mohammed VI Foundation donates Ramadan items to residents in Ashaiman flood prone areas
12.04.2022 | Social News
Coffin Designer in Dawhenya cry for assistance to expand business
12.04.2022 | Social News
Road Safety Authority launches information centre as it intensifies campaign to curb accidents during Easter
12.04.2022 | Social News
Ayikoi Otoo backs Chief Justice's order to judges to hear cases of senior lawyers first
12.04.2022 | Social News
Osinachi's death: Don't die in abusive marriage—Bishop Boafo caution couples
12.04.2022 | Social News
Police probes death of KMA city guard
12.04.2022 | Social News
Let's avert man-made disasters, meticulously enforce disaster management code of conduct —Rt. Rev. Mante 
12.04.2022 | Social News
Kassena Nankana West Assembly to clamp trucks parked on roads at Paga border
12.04.2022 | Social News
Fight against Gender inequality must be relentless, consistent – Gender Advocate
12.04.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line