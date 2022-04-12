It’s pettiness; my girlfriend is not running the Ghana School of Law MoMo business – Wonder fires back

The Students’ Representative Council (SRC) President of the Ghana School of Law, Wonder Victor Kutor has rubbished all allegations levelled against him by the Executive Council including claims that he has employed his girlfriend to operate the council’s Mobile Money (MoMo) business.

In a letter from the Executive Council of the SRC, the President has been advised to step aside for investigations into accusations of financial misappropriation.

Wonder Victory Kutor is allegedly involved in shady dealings to enrich himself during the process to acquire a Toyota Camry for the SRC.

Responding to the allegations in an interview with Citi News on Tuesday evening, the SRC President denied ever engaging in acts that amount to a conflict of interest and insisted that he also never diverted funds from the Mobile Money Business into his personal account.

He explained that his only crime is that he generously donated his merchant SIM Card to the SRC to be used for the MoMo Business.

“When we took over, the SRC business centre you as virtually counterproductive. The place was a bush. Students move from the school to the market to do mobile money. So when we took over we did the renovation and constructed a business centre over there. The SRC didn’t have a merchant sim but I had one so I donated it to the SRC to run the Mobile Money business. What have I done wrong?

“Me myself as I’m here I don’t even know the password [on the SIM],” Wonder Kutor who is currently in the US said.

Reacting to the allegation that he has employed his girlfriend for the SRC MoMo Business, President Kutor described it as petty, emphasising that it is a falsehood.

“This pettiness, it should stop. Everybody knows my girlfriend at the law school. I won’t mention her name but she’s not the one doing MoMo at the SRC Business School."

According to Wonder Victor Kutor, he suspects there is a plot by the Registrar and the Deputy Registrar of the Ghana School of Law to oust him.

He alleges that the Registrar and the Deputy Registrar have threatened members of the Executive Council of the SRC that they will not be called to the bar unless they disassociate themselves with him.

“When I come back things will unfold,” he added.