Road Safety Authority launches information centre as it intensifies campaign to curb accidents during Easter

The Ghana National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, officially launched its ‘Easter 2022 road safety campaign’ geared toward curbing accidents during the festive period.

The launch of the campaign was held at the Neoplan Station at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle.

Delivering a keynote address at the event, Deputy Transport Minister Hon. Hassan Tampuli commended the National Road Safety Authority for intensifying the campaign on road safety, insisting that it is critical to build on the gains made this year as far as the reduction in the number of road carnages is concerned

He said while the records show that road accidents increase during the Easter period, the Ministry of Transport hopes that this year a different story will be written.

In his message, Hon. Hassan Tampuli advised motorists who will be moving to Kwahu for Easter to drive carefully while displaying a high sense of discipline on the roads to avoid accidents.

“We need to be very careful when we are driving. It is the expectation of the Ministry that road users and all Ghanaians particularly commuters heading towards Nkawkaw and the Kwahu environs for the Easter festivities act responsibly,” the Deputy Transport Minister shared.

Hon. Hassan Tampuli continued, “Let me also take this opportunity to advise drivers to minimize their speed and overtake with due caution when the need arises. Again drivers must avoid drinking alcohol while driving and must take the mandatory rest even when they are not tired. Passengers are also advised to wear their seatbelt at all times and speak up to advise drivers to change their risking and unsafe behaviors.”

On his part, the board chair of the National Road Safety Authority, Mr. Jermaine Nkrumah said Ghana in the first quarter of the year has done well in efforts to curb road accidents.

He said despite the gains, the National Road Safety Authority needs the help of all stakeholders in order to save lives.

“The Road Safety authority doing well but needs help. We are pleading with you to give us a push so that accidents go way down. Help us this Easter, while you celebrate and drink please don’t drive,” he urged motorists.

Mounting the podium to speak, the Acting Director-General of the National Road Safety Authority, Ing David Osafo Adonteng called on the Inspector General of Police to populate the roads with more officers to enforce road traffic regulations.

He said throughout the Easter period, it is important everyone plays his part to stay alive and enjoy the blessing that comes with the death and resurrection of Christ.

Today’s launch of the Eater 2022 Road Safety Campaign was highlighted by the unveiling of the new Road Safety Information Centre.

Members of the public are urged to dial ‘194’ to file complaints against indiscipline drivers or incidents they come across.

The event was attended by members of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate (MTTD), and the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) as well.