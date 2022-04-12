Ayikoi Otoo backs Chief Justice's order to judges to hear cases of senior lawyers first

A former Attorney General, Mr Ayikoi Otoo has welcomed the directive given to judges by Chief Justice Kwesi Anin-Yeboah to hear cases being handled by senior lawyers first.

He asked the junior lawyers who are murmuring against this directive to be patient because they will also enjoy this privilege when they become seniors.

Mr Anin-Yeboah on Monday April 11 issued the circular to judges indicating that young lawyers need to learn from their senior colleagues.

To that end, the Chief Justice said “I would request all Trial Court Judges to strictly adhere to this age-old tradition and resort to inviting applications from Seniors first.

“The Legal Profession, as we know, is steeped in traditions and ceremonies. One of the traditions observed is the practice of calling cases of persons whose names are on the roll of Lawyers, in order of seniority of enrolment, notwithstanding the notion of equality at the Bar.

“This practice, among other benefits, affords the young Lawyer the opportunity to learn from Seniors to whom they would not ordinarily be exposed to; thus, enriching the whole legal training experience beyond what is taught in Chambers and other places of work.

“It has recently been drawn to my attention, that some Trial Court Judges are not observing this practice in court.

“Whilst the right to call a case out of turn is not absolute and is exercisable subject to the convenience of the court, for the reasons mentioned above, I would request all Trial Court Judges to strictly adhere to this age-old tradition and resort to inviting applications from Seniors first. I hope I can count on your cooperation,” the circular said.

Reacting to this development on the News 360, Mr Ayikoi Otto said “The Chief Justice was my mate, we were called to the bar the same year and we have all gone through this practice over the years.

“You get to court and there are seniors. Just imagine in our days, Peter Arla Adjetey sitting down when an unknown Ayikoi Otoo being called, it doesn’t sound right. So what we do is that you allow the senior lawyers to call the cases first and thereafter, in order of seniority, it will reach you, after all you will also become senior one day. Those who are now making noise because they are juniors, are they going to remain juniors forever? They are also going to become seniors and enjoy the same privilege.”

