Lead NSMQ stars for Prempeh, PRESEC and Keta get admission into world’s top universities

12.04.2022

The flag of Ghana has been raised high in the top educational echelons in the U.S. as the star performers of the three competing schools in the 2021 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), gear up for their next challenges.

Eden Nana Obeng Kyei of team Prempeh College, Prince Debrah Jnr of team PRESEC, and Francisca Lamini of team KETASCO are now set to pursue undergraduate studies at top universities in the world.

With admission rates of 5% for Harvard, 6.7% for CalTech, and 4.1% for MIT, these three have consistently been acclaimed as some of the most prestigious and premier schools in the world.

While the acceptance rates of these Ivy League schools continue to drop in each admission cycle, the competition grows fiercer, but that proved to be a little hindrance to these NSMQ finalists, who received admission, with scholarships, from multiple Ivy League and highly selective universities and colleges.

Francisca Lamini got into not just Harvard University, but also Stanford University. Prince Debrah was admitted into both the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Stanford University. Eden Nana Kyei Obeng got into the California Institute of Technology (CalTech) and New York University (Abu Dhabi).

Eden heads to CalTech, which holds a formidable reputation as one of the most difficult schools to gain admission into. With an application pool of over 8,367 applicants in the 2022 window, CalTech only accepted 235 representing 6.7%. Eden set himself apart from the lot through his stellar character and excellent academic performance.

He is the first student from a public Ghanaian high school to gain admission into this highly selective university in years.

Prince also stands apart for being the only student from a public Ghanaian high school to make it into not one or two, but fourteen U.S. universities in one application cycle, including Columbia University, Cornell University, and the University of Pennsylvania, as well as the notable Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the best technological university in the world (as one of the 1,365 admitted out of 33,240), and the equally prestigious Stanford University. Come Fall 2022, Prince will be calling one of these stellar institutions his home.

Francisca also made her mark, making history of her own. It has been over twenty years since a student from a public Ghanaian high school got into both Harvard and Stanford University in the same application cycle. Harvard University accepted a mere 2,320 out of the 57,786 applications received, while Stanford University also accepted 2,190 out of a pool of 55,471 applicants. Knowing this, the success of Francisca Lamini is even more impressive.

The tireless efforts of AFEX Hub Limited, the premier Educational Enhancement Agency located in East Legon, Accra, which specialises in test preparation, and college application services, in preparing these students for this marvelous step of their journey are recognised and appreciated.

Mr. John Peter Amewu, Minister for Railways Development in Ghana, is also applauded for his more than generous contributions that made this endeavour a great success.

Source: AFEX Hub Limited