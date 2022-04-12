ModernGhana logo

12.04.2022 Regional News

Tempane DCE mourns with family of rainstorm victim as he visited scenes of the affected area

12.04.2022

The Tempane District Chief Executive (DCE) Issaka Anabida has visited the bereaved family of a man who died in Wednesday's heavy rainstorm in the district.

A shea nut tree fell on the man killing him instantly in Bulpielisi, a community in the Tempane District of the Upper East Region.

The DCE consoled the family and promise them NADMO's support.

Also, the maternity block of the CHPS compound in Bulpielisi had its roof completely ripped off and part as well as nurse’s bungalow.

The roof of a Kindergarten (KG) block was completely ripped off.

Following the massive destruction by the DCE, he asked his office to immediately reroof the health facility to enable the people to continue to access health care since that was the only health facility serving several adjoining communities.

At Karateshie, several houses were destroyed with roofs ripped off. Prominent among them is the newly constructed blockhouse which was totally destroyed by the rainstorm.

Also, about 20 high tension electricity poles connecting the Basyonde, Karateshie, Kongo, Nagani, and nearby communities were pulled down by the rainstorm cutting power supply to the affected communities.

Officials of the National Disaster Management Organization (ADMO) were also present to assess the damages caused.

Ngamegbulam Chidozie Stephen
Ngamegbulam Chidozie Stephen

News ContributorPage: apexnewsgh



