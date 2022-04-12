ModernGhana logo
Fight against Gender inequality must be relentless, consistent – Gender Advocate

By Frank Atiase, CDA Consult
The world is more and more aware of the need to fight gender inequality, which in many places is connected to other types of discrimination such as racism, xenophobia, and homophobia, Mrs. Ramat Ebella Ellis, Founder of the Girls With Purpose Foundation (GWP) has re-echoed.

She, therefore, stressed the need for collective efforts in fighting against gender disparities stressing that global activism seems to have taken a nosedive and must be revived.

Mrs. Ellis stated this at a seminar organized by GWP on the theme: “My Turn: It’s definitely your turn to turn things around,” which was attended by young women, role models, gender advocates, and cross-session of the public and monitored by the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) at Accra.

She said in 2017, a study conducted by the World Economic Forum (WEF) found that women have only 68 percent of the rights, opportunities, and access to resources enjoyed by the world’s men.

“Those differences and the speed of progress in reducing them, vary from country to country. But according to the WEF researchers, at our current pace, it will take hundred years to eradicate gender disparities,” Mrs. Ellis stated.

She said Girls with Purpose a community-based organization seeks to mentor the girl-child and the youth to find purpose in life, stand out and succeed, stressing that the benefits of equal rights are becoming evident.

Mrs Ellis who is also a Financial Analyst explained that eliminating the wage gap could also benefit the world economy in many other ways as a study published in 2017 by the Institute for Women’s Policy Research showed that bringing all U.S. women workers’ earnings to the same level as those of men in equivalent positions would boost that country’s GDP by 2.8 percent.

She noted that pushing for equal wages for the same positions at work and sharing household chores at home can help. “We have created a series on building a fairer world in everyday life, from childhood to adolescence. In the third report of the series, check out what adults can do to advance gender equality”.

Other speakers at the event included: Ms Elinam Abla Horgli, Deputy Managing Director, JK Horgle Transport and Company Limited; and Mrs Gwen Gyimah Addo, Chief Executive Officer, Hair Senta, and Business Strategist.

As part of the event, some gospel singers entertain the audience with authentic religious songs and choreographic performances.

