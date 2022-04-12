Ningo-Prampram District Assembly receives garbage compactor

WOII Issah and the Ningo Prampram DCE and District Enviromental Health Officer

The Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) has presented a garbage compactor to the Ningo-Prampram District Assembly (NiPDA) to aid in the implementation of the Operation Clean Your Frontage Campaign.

Warrant Officer II (WOII) Issah Jagbsie, the Military Head of Operation Zoom Lion, presenting the equipment to the Assembly said the company together with the RCC decided that the district needed to have a compactor to help achieve the initiative.

He said, as a sanitation company, they had taken a keen interest in the aims and objectives of the initiative to keep the region clean through ‘Operation Clean Your Frontage’ and therefore ready to help in achieving it. The presentation ceremony which was monitored by the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) at Prampram.

He said the compactor would go a long way to assist the Assembly to lift the garbage gathered from clean-up exercises to be organized under the campaign.

He urged the management of the Assembly to bring to book households that would deliberately go contrary to the directive and bylaws governing the "operation clean your frontage" campaign.

He also cautioned against the commercial usage of the compactor; while advising households to register with the various waste management organizations operating in the district for bins and lifting of their refuse.

AL-Latiff Tetteh Amanor, Ningo-Prampram District Chief Executive Officer receiving the compactor, expressed his gratitude to the RCC for the gesture and gave the assurance it would be put to good use as intended.

Madam Evelyn Nani, Ningo-Prampram District Environmental Health Officer, on her part said her outfit had made it known to the RCC the challenge it faced in lifting refuse along the roads whenever it organized a clean-up exercise.

Madam Nani said even though they relied on private waste management organizations to clear such filth, often the Assembly had to wait for them to finish their scheduled works before attending to their request.

This, she said mostly created a lot of inconveniences for the Environmental Health Directorate as the garbage had to be left unattended until they were ready to lift it.