Act responsibly when traveling to Kwahu for Easter — Hassan Tampuli charges motorists

The Deputy Minister for Transport, Hon. Alhassan Tampuli has advised motorists to drive cautiously when travelling or transporting commuters to Kwahu in the Eastern Region during this Easter period.

Known for being a hot zone at this time of the year, Kwahu and its environs in the next week is expected to be fun-packed with many events.

On the back of this, the National Road Safety Authority has today intensified its ‘Stay Alive’ campaign, calling for safe driving on the country's roads.

Delivering a keynote address at the National Safety Authority event held at the Neoplan Station at Circle, Hon. Alhassan Tampuli had a specific message for motorists that will be plying the Nkawkaw-Kwahu road.

He urged motorists and commuters to be each other’s keepers to ensure accident-free Easter.

“We need to be very careful when we are driving. It is the expectation of the Ministry that road users and all Ghanaians particularly commuters heading towards Nkawkaw and the Kwahu environs for the Easter festivities act responsibly.

“Let me also take this opportunity to advise drivers to minimize their speed and overtake with due caution when the need arises,” Deputy Transport Minister Hon. Alhassan Tampuli.

He advised motorists to avoid drunk driving and take the mandatory rest even when they are not tired.

Today’s launch of the Eater 2022 Road Safety Campaign was highlighted by the unveiling of the new Road Safety Information Centre.

Members of the public are urged to dial ‘194’ to file complaints against indiscipline drivers or incidents they come across.