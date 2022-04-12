ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Alleged coup plot: Prosecution presents WhatsApp chats in court

Social News Alleged coup plot: Prosecution presents WhatsApp chats in court
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Prosecution in the Coup Plotters case on Monday, April 11 laid WhatsApp communication among some of the accused persons to the Court.

The 11th Prosecution Witness, Kabral Mohammed Ayembila, is a Cybersecurity and Digital Forensic Officer with 12 years of working experience at the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB).

He told the court in his evidence in chief, led by a Prosecutor, Winifred Sarpong that he received a written request attached to a Court order, from the investigation department of the NIB through its Director on October 14, 2019, to extract information from 10 mobile phones and 3 tablets.

These devices, he told the Court, had the names of the accused persons and others on them, including; Bright Debrah, Callister Ziaba, Col. Gameli, Ezor Kafui, and Dr. Frederick MacPalm.

The Witness told the 3-panel Court he and his team successfully extracted material/data from 11 of the 13 devices. Two devices, a Samsung notebook 2 and an iPad mini were not accessible to the extraction device, he said.

According to Kabral Mohammed Ayembila, they extracted “call logs, contacts, pdf files, word files, audio, video, and WhatsApp chats. All of these extracted data was put in an external hard drive” and returned to the “investigation department of NIB through the Director of National Intelligence Bureau.”

The Witness said the investigation team again reached out to him and his team after analysing the extracted data, to print out some data from the hard drive.

The printed data all came from a Samsung Galaxy S7 belonging to Dr. Frederick Mac Palm which was the only phone that had data relevant to the investigation.

It “was WhatsApp chats between Dr. Frederick MacPalm and some numbers saved as ACP Dr. Benjamin, Dr. Sam, Zikpi Gam, and a WhatsApp group by name Take Action Ghana Executive platform. The extraction team went ahead to print out the chats without media because they requested for only chat and per the extraction device media files are separated from chats.”

The witness later told the Court under cross-examination that though a very simple and modern computer could be used to extract the data, an extraction device was used, “to ensure the integrity of the data for the purposes of investigation.”

---citinewsroom

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Road Safety Authority launches information centre as it intensifies campaign to curb accidents during Easter
12.04.2022 | Social News
Osinachi's death: Don't die in abusive marriage—Bishop Boafo caution couples
12.04.2022 | Social News
Police probes death of KMA city guard
12.04.2022 | Social News
Let's avert man-made disasters, meticulously enforce disaster management code of conduct —Rt. Rev. Mante 
12.04.2022 | Social News
Kassena Nankana West Assembly to clamp trucks parked on roads at Paga border
12.04.2022 | Social News
Fight against Gender inequality must be relentless, consistent – Gender Advocate
12.04.2022 | Social News
Ningo-Prampram District Assembly receives garbage compactor
12.04.2022 | Social News
Act responsibly when traveling to Kwahu for Easter — Hassan Tampuli charges motorists
12.04.2022 | Social News
Prof. Gyampo backs Albert Kan Dapaah's comments on judiciary rulings
12.04.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line