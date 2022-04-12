ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Food For All Africa provides apprenticeship based vocational training for 52 low income in East Gonja

Regional News Food For All Africa provides apprenticeship based vocational training for 52 low income in East Gonja
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

After a rigorous one week apprenticeship based vocational training in sewing and beads making, 52 low income and vulnerable women from communities across the East Gonja district of the Savannah region graduated successfully.

Presenting certificates, graduation parcels and start-up kits to the beneficiaries, Mr. Richard Broni, Municipal Chief Executive of the East Gonja District, congratulated the participants and advised them to put into practice the skills they have received through the training.

Programs Manager for Food for All Africa, Mr. Ibrahim Shehu Babangida reiterated Food for All Africa's commitment in creating efficient and sustainable means of healthy nutrition for communities through advocacy, food recovery and redistribution in cooperation with credible and potential partners in all sectors.

"Food for All Africa offers all year round feeding programs to over 100,000 beneficiaries and vocational training to at-risk youth across Ghana.

"Major programs include Daily Hot meals for Homeless, Monthly food box/food bag distribution to vulnerable and incapable of working, Lunch Box School Feeding program, Food Recovery, Vocational training and job recommendation for unskilled youth," he stated.

He expressed his organization's profound gratitude to partners such as Mothers Alliance Network-BusiMoms, Food Banking Regional Network, Mohammed bin Rashid Global Initiatives, Wipe-Away Foundation and East Gonja Municipal Assembly for making it possible for successful training.

He indicated their willingness to keep up with the beneficiaries on their progress.

412202254539-rvmypdb553-img0135

412202254540-qulwoba442-img0073

412202254542-h41o266fea-img0501

More Regional News
ModernGhana Links
Tempane DCE mourns with family of rainstorm victim as he visited scenes of the affected area
12.04.2022 | Regional News
Separate SRC account from school management account or else... — Damongo NTC SRC to management
12.04.2022 | Regional News
Dug-outs in Kasena-Nankana Central and West municipalities dried up
12.04.2022 | Regional News
Ada MP supports tidal waves victims
11.04.2022 | Regional News
Ghana Developing Community Association Validation Workshop held
11.04.2022 | Regional News
We need reconciliation team in Ahafo to resolve internal problems — Former NPP MP
09.04.2022 | Regional News
35 women received training on employability skills in Yendi Municipality
08.04.2022 | Regional News
Sissala East retains Sumaila Doho as Presiding Member
07.04.2022 | Regional News
Obuasi Municipal Assembly supports farmers with 1,000 coconut seedlings
06.04.2022 | Regional News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line