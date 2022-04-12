ImpactWayv Leading Social [Impact] Media Platform, Expands Its Global Reach with Android Launch

New York, NY, April 12, 2022 – ImpactWayvTM the pioneering Social [Impact] Media Platform, is proud to announce its global Android launch. Beginning today, the ImpactWayv mobile app, previously available for Apple iOS devices only, can be downloaded for Android devices on the Google Play Store.

ImpactWayv is a healthier and more meaningful alternative to major social networking platforms. An entirely new kind of digital ecosystem, ImpactWayv brings people, businesses and nonprofits together to effect, engage in and share social impact on a global scale.

ImpactWayv was created to allow individuals and organizations around the world to interact in response to people’s growing consciousness of social issues and companies’ increased focus on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) criteria, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI), and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The annual Edelman Trust Barometer this year indicated by a five-to-one margin that respondents across 27 countries want business to play a larger role in addressing societal issues such as climate change, economic inequality, workforce reskilling and tackling racial injustice.

Additionally, a Porter Novelli/Cone study on Gen Z Purpose found that 90% of Gen Z’ers believe companies must take action on social and environmental issues, with 83% considering a company’s societal benefit and purpose activities when deciding where to work—a figure similarly high for Millennials. This same study also found that nearly 87% of Gen Z’ers are inspired when their peers take a stand on critical societal issues, and 88% believe their generation has the power to change the world for the better.

“We have seen great success in interactivity from ImpactWayv community members internationally, engaging in healthier, more meaningful dialogue while providing a dynamic platform for companies to demonstrate and broaden their CSR efforts,” said ImpactWayv Co-Founder and President, George Dolatly. “ImpactWayv users are inspiring each other, and raising critical awareness across issue areas to make the world a better place.”

“With today’s Android launch, we increase the potential for these interactions to have immediate effect and lead to real solutions. We are proud to be doing all we can to make this community truly inclusive and impactful.”

“In 2022, we are seeing more than ever the need for a new and more empowering digital ecosystem—one focused on bringing people, businesses and nonprofits together to grow awareness and create tangible impact across critical social and environmental focus areas,” said Benji Bernstein, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer. “We encourage the global Android community to join the growing community on ImpactWayv and learn more about our purpose-built network. Similarly, we encourage companies seeking a more direct pathway to spotlight and engage stakeholders in their CSR efforts to sign up to claim their profile and download the ImpactWayv App (on either Google Play or the App Store) today.”

About ImpactWayv, Inc.

ImpactWayv, Inc. is a social impact media and technology company, consisting of thought leaders and doers from across the business, nonprofit and technology sectors. ImpactWayv was created to disrupt and transform the worlds of business and philanthropy through technology – to advance universal social good. The ImpactWayvTM app is currently available for free download on the App Store and the Google Play Store. For more information, please visit: www.impactwayv.com.

Media Inquiries:

Sam Amsterdam

ImpactWayv Marketing & Communications

+1 (202) 910-8349

[email protected]