ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Gov’t responses to unemployment problems not yielding results – Suhuyini

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Headlines Tamale North MP Hon. Alhassan Suhuyini
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Tamale North MP Hon. Alhassan Suhuyini

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale North, Hon. Alhassan Suhuyini has accused the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) of failing to make strides in its efforts to solve the high unemployment problem in the country.

Speaking to TV3 on the New Day show on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, the Parliamentarian bemoaned how the unemployment rate continues to rise.

In a claim, the MP said the levels of unemployment in recent years have gotten closer to the pre-independence era.

“The unemployment situation which by the way has increased in the last five years from about 5 to almost 19 percent as we speak, that is close to the pre-independence unemployment rate,” Alhassan Suhuyini shared.

According to the Tamale North MP, it is now clear that interventions being made by President Akufo-Addo's government in response to the unemployment challenges in the country are not yielding the desired results.

“That tells you that we are really in difficult times and the responses that we have been given over the years to the unemployment problem are not yielding the results that we all desire,” Alhassan Suhuyini added.

While there remain concerns over unemployment, the current administration has in the last few years also received praise for implementing interventions such as the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) as well as the Youth in Afforestation programme.

Through the 2022 Budget Statement, the government is aiming to create an additional one million jobs for the unemployed youth this year. This will be achieved through the YouStat initiative which proposes to use GH¢1 billion each year to catalyze an ecosystem.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Crime rates high in Ghana over economic hardship, pressure to make money – Security Analyst
12.04.2022 | Headlines
We need a new international system anchored in solidarity, transparency to tackle future pandemics – Mahama
12.04.2022 | Headlines
Gov’t committed to ensuring judicious administration, implementation of e-levy – Akufo-Addo
12.04.2022 | Headlines
Bus scandal: I won’t step down – Ghana Law School SRC President replies Executive Council
12.04.2022 | Headlines
'I was tortured while in detention' – Barker-Vormawor
12.04.2022 | Headlines
Prof. Kwaku Azar kicks against circular from CJ urging Trial Court Judges to favour senior lawyers when calling cases
12.04.2022 | Headlines
ECG chases Judicial Service over GH¢762,000 electricity debt
11.04.2022 | Headlines
Bawumia launches National Youth Volunteers Programme
11.04.2022 | Headlines
'Call cases of senior lawyers first' — Chief Justice to Judges
11.04.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line