Gov’t responses to unemployment problems not yielding results – Suhuyini

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale North, Hon. Alhassan Suhuyini has accused the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) of failing to make strides in its efforts to solve the high unemployment problem in the country.

Speaking to TV3 on the New Day show on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, the Parliamentarian bemoaned how the unemployment rate continues to rise.

In a claim, the MP said the levels of unemployment in recent years have gotten closer to the pre-independence era.

“The unemployment situation which by the way has increased in the last five years from about 5 to almost 19 percent as we speak, that is close to the pre-independence unemployment rate,” Alhassan Suhuyini shared.

According to the Tamale North MP, it is now clear that interventions being made by President Akufo-Addo's government in response to the unemployment challenges in the country are not yielding the desired results.

“That tells you that we are really in difficult times and the responses that we have been given over the years to the unemployment problem are not yielding the results that we all desire,” Alhassan Suhuyini added.

While there remain concerns over unemployment, the current administration has in the last few years also received praise for implementing interventions such as the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) as well as the Youth in Afforestation programme.

Through the 2022 Budget Statement, the government is aiming to create an additional one million jobs for the unemployed youth this year. This will be achieved through the YouStat initiative which proposes to use GH¢1 billion each year to catalyze an ecosystem.