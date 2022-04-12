ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Private health facilities threaten partial withdrawal of service over NHIS debt

Health Private health facilities threaten partial withdrawal of service over NHIS debt
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The General Secretary of the Private Health Facilities Association of Ghana, Frank-Torblu Richard has called for the decentralization of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

He told Alfred Ocansey in an interview on 3FM Sunrise Morning Show on Tuesday that there have been challenges with payment of capitation to private health facilities for their services to the scheme by the government due to the centralized system.

Frank-Torbu again expressed displeasure with the pricing regime for medicines and services under the NHIS.

“We buy our medicines at market price but we are obliged to sell them at the set price by the government. Government is to facilitate the procurement of drugs for us but that hasn't been the case,” he said.

Unlike government medical facilities that procure directly from the central or regional medical stores, Private Health Care Providers buy from the open market or even pay cash when they buy from the central store.

The Private Health Facilities Association of Ghana warned of a partial withdrawal of their services. To this end, they are going to stop selling generic drugs which are on the NHIS drugs list.

“In order for us to be in business, instead of stocking the generic medicines which are on the NHIS list, we will rather stock the branded ones and sell them at the market price to the patients, and nothing prohibits us from that. Government has become insensitive to the plight of Private Health Care Facilities“, Frank-Torbu reiterated.

“Government should post some of the trained medical officers to us. Even if we have to pay part of their salaries, we are ready to meet government halfway,” says Frank-Torbu.

“Most of the hospitals will have to reduce our operations to clinics because the quality and quantity of the health workers needed to run our facilities are not available since we are losing them to the search for greener pastures,” he added.

---3news.com

More Health
ModernGhana Links
A/R: KATH and Manhyia hospital receive support to fight malaria
12.04.2022 | Health
GIZ to support Ghana manufacture vaccines locally
11.04.2022 | Health
Africa Child Rights and Youth Empowerment Foundation settles medical bills of woman at TTH
12.04.2022 | Health
West Africa Pharma Healthcare exhibition launched
11.04.2022 | Health
Failure to treat STI increases the risk of contracting HIV
09.04.2022 | Health
Government pays GHc100 million as part payment of debt owed NHIS service providers
09.04.2022 | Health
You have demonstrated why you need continuous government's support — Deputy Minister of Health to UHAS
08.04.2022 | Health
YARO holds conference to promote family planning, reproductive health for young people
08.04.2022 | Health
Tamale Central Health Centre begs for ultrasound scan
07.04.2022 | Health
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line