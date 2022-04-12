A/R: KATH and Manhyia hospital receive support to fight malaria

Global Pharmaceutical Company, Bliss GVS Ghana, under its ‘ACT for Africa’ campaign, over the weekend visited Kumasi, where the company donated antimalarial and other essential medicines to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) and the Manhyia District Hospital.

The donation brings to three, the number of hospitals in three different regions that have benefited from the global pharmaceutical company’s campaign against malaria.

Hospitals and institutions that have already received antimalarial and other essential medicines are the Koforidua Regional Hospital, St. Martins Senior High School in Nsawam, Tamale Teaching Hospital and the Nurses and Midwives Training College in Tamale.

Aside the donations, Bliss GVS Ghana also engaged the schools in health talks to educate them on preventive measures against malaria.

The ‘Act for Africa’ campaign is an initiative of Bliss GVS Ghana aimed at bringing awareness and empowering healthcare providers to be able to reduce the malaria burden in Ghana and Africa.

Presenting the medicines to the management of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital and Manhyia, Ashanti Regional Medical Representative of Bliss GVS Ghana, Mr. David Kofi Boakye Abubear said the company is providing an opportunity for people who cannot afford anti-malarial and other essential medicines when diagnosed with the disease to receive free medicines.

Mr. Boakye Abubear indicated that the medicines presented to the two hospitals is worth a total of GHS45,000. He further advised the general public not to self-medicate when they show symptoms of malaria but rather get tested and diagnosed before they begin any form of treatment.

Receiving the medicines on behalf of the hospital, Acting Director of Pharmacy at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Dr. Abena Nyarko Barnieh, thanked the team from Bliss GVS Ghana for the donation and said the drugs will be used to treat needy patients who cannot afford to pay for medications.

She indicated further that the donation will also ease the financial burden imposed on the hospital by patients who are not on the national health insurance scheme and are unable to afford treatment.

We realized there is anti-malarial, antibiotics and anesthesia which are frequently used in this hospital so we are very grateful for the donation, she added.

For his part, Deputy Director of Pharmacy for the Manhyia District Hospital, Mr. Douglas Damptey who received the medicines on behalf of the hospital expressed profound gratitude to Bliss GVS Ghana for the donation and said the donation will enhance health delivery at the hospital.

He advised the public to desist from self-medication without diagnosis from a hospital.

“Symptoms of malaria are similar to symptoms of other diseases including bacterial infections. The Ghana Health Service, the World Health Organization and other health organizations recommend that whenever you have symptoms and you suspect it is malaria, you should go and get tested before the anti-malarial drug is administered”, he advised.

Expressing appreciation to the two hospitals for the warm reception, Mr. Boakye Abubear said Bliss GVS Ghana will continue in the fight against malaria to ensure that Africa becomes a malaria free continent.