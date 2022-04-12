Ebo Mensah Retained as KoKMA Presiding Member

Assembly Members at the Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly ( KoKMA) in the Greater Accra Region have voted unanimously to retain hon. Francis Ebo Mensah as the Assembly's Presiding Member (PM).

The voting has to be conducted for the second time after the sole candidate failed to secure the agreed two-thirds of votes of the Assembly members present. However, after further consultation, all the seventeen Assembly Members present voted Yes to endorse Mr. Francis Ebo Mensah's candidature.

In his address, the PM elect expressed his profound gratitude to the Assembly Members for the hope and confidence reposed in him. He promised to justify the trust they have in him by working diligently without fear, favour and discrimination.

He promised to ensure the collaboration of members of the Assembly for the betterment of the people they are serving. "KoKMA has achieved a lot in just three years of its establishment which means we have good Assembly Members that understand the work and have the Municipality at heart."

He continued, "We have chalked these successes in just a short period of our existence because we have competent Assembly Member who know their work and are determined to make the Municipality the best within the Greater Accra Region and Ghana at large."

Mr. Ebo Mensah also commended the KoKMA MCE, hon. Samuel Nii Adjei Tawiah for his support to the Assembly Members over the years. "The MCE is also a down to earth leader who listens to the cry and advice of the Assembly Members without any discrimination."

He added, "I as the Presiding Member also make sure whatever has been discussed and agreed at the executive committee level is endorsed and put to action. We shall continue to collaborate and work together in a separation of powers, checks and balances manner so as to make our Municipality, the envy of all."

He described his endorsement as a time for reflection and focus on the battle ahead of them which is to help President Akufo-Addo achieve his agenda of making Accra the cleanest city in Africa.

"This is not the time to celebrate but to keep our composure and focus on the work ahead of us. The work belongs to us all and we must work hard, effectively and collaboratively as a team with unity of purpose to achieve our goals," Mr. Ebo Mensah indicated.

On his part, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Mr. Henry Quartey praised the MCE and Assembly Members for the unison and peaceful election. He also commended the Assembly for the great job they have done over the three year period of its existence.

The Regional Minister thanked all Assembly Members for endorsing the candidature of the PM for the second time. "I expressed my gratitude to Assembly Members for their continues support to the MCE and the PM as well as for the wonderful work done so far in the Municipality."

He appealed to the Assembly Members to continue to support the MCE and the Assembly to execute their mandate without fear or favour.

He said the MCE and his staff needed to be encouraged to do more than what they have done. To that end urged other Municipalities in the region to emulate the good examples of the KoKMA MCE and his team. "Ghana belongs to all of us and we all have roles to play in making the country and our respective communities better."

He used the opportunity to advise the people of the Municipality to abide by the operation clean your frontage campaign. "I must commend you people for helping our agenda of making Accra better works perfectly. We all owe a duty to mother Ghana to ensure that we have a healthy living environment."