Executive Council orders Ghana School of Law SRC President to step down over

The Executive Council of the Student Representative Council (SRC) of the Ghana School of Law(GSL) has asked President Wonder Victor Kutor to step down temporarily.

This is to enable the Executive Council investigate the procurement of a vehicle purchased for the SRC.

A letter addressed to the President, signed by the secretary to the SRC, Safo Kwame Oheneba, on Monday, 11 April 2022 said: “As a result, the Executive Council would kindly request you step down temporarily as SRC president till the investigation comes to a conclusion.”

Responding to the letter however, the President of the SRC noted that “there is no constitutional basis as far as the SRC’s constitution is concerned that suggests that where an allegation is levelled against an Executive member, that Executive has to step down.”

The SRC President continued that: “I am presently out of the jurisdiction on official duties, but respectfully, it is not to be used as a basis or tool to oust me from office.”

Mr Kutor also indicated that: “I sincerely find this procedure to be immeasurably strange to our law as SRC.”

He added: “I will continue to discharge my duties faithfully and diligently as the law permits.”

Earlier, the Executive Council had said in a statement that: “On Wednesday 6th April 2022, the Executive Council of the SRC probed the President about his ownership of a car sold to the SRC bearing the chassis number 2T1BURHE0EC043574.

“The answers provided by the President were deemed unsatisfactory.”

The Executive Council stated that: “Following a majority decision of the Executive Council, the Executive Council has resolved to set up an independent committee to investigate the purchase of the said vehicle and ascertain the complicity or otherwise of any other person or executive involved. This committee would be devoid of any executive member and composed of three persons tasked with providing an opinion report as well as a recommendation of proposed steps within 14 days”.

It added that: “Pending the investigation, members of the Executive Council have advised the President to step down until the findings of the committee are complete”.

