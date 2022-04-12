ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Bus scandal: I won’t step down – Ghana Law School SRC President replies Executive Council

Headlines Bus scandal: I won’t step down – Ghana Law School SRC President replies Executive Council
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Students’ Representative Council (SRC) President of the Ghana School of Law, Wonder Victor Kutor, says he will not step down over allegations of the GHS70,000 bus procurement scandal.

The Executive Council of the SRC in a letter to the embattled president who is under fire for corruption and underhand dealings to enrich himself in the bus purchase asked Wonder Kutor to step aside for investigations into the procurement of the vehicle to commence.

Mr Kutor, however, in a counter letter questioned the constitutionality of the request.

He in the letter said he would not step down as the Executive Council has suggested.

Source: Classfmonline.com

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
We need a new international system anchored in solidarity, transparency to tackle future pandemics – Mahama
12.04.2022 | Headlines
Gov’t committed to ensuring judicious administration, implementation of e-levy – Akufo-Addo
12.04.2022 | Headlines
'I was tortured while in detention' – Barker-Vormawor
12.04.2022 | Headlines
Prof. Kwaku Azar kicks against circular from CJ urging Trial Court Judges to favour senior lawyers when calling cases
12.04.2022 | Headlines
ECG chases Judicial Service over GH¢762,000 electricity debt
11.04.2022 | Headlines
Bawumia launches National Youth Volunteers Programme
11.04.2022 | Headlines
'Call cases of senior lawyers first' — Chief Justice to Judges
11.04.2022 | Headlines
Massive transfers hit staff of MMDAs in Savannah Region
11.04.2022 | Headlines
Treatment of NSS personnel by Akufo-Addo gov't is an act of gross injustice – Sulemana Braimah
11.04.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line