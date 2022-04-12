ModernGhana logo
Prof. Kwaku Azar kicks against circular from CJ urging Trial Court Judges to favour senior lawyers when calling cases

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
US-based Ghanaian Lawyer, Prof. Stephen Kwaku Asare, popularly known as Kwaku Azar has kicked against a circular charging Judges in trial courts to call cases of senior lawyers before calling that of junior lawyers.

A circular signed by Ghana’s Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah has reportedly urged Judges in trial courts to call cases in a manner that will have junior lawyers sitting back and learning from senior lawyers.

Reacting to the circular, Prof. Kwaku Azar, has stressed that giving preference to senior lawyers can quickly degenerate into giving more weight to what they say, giving them more time, and paying less attention to junior lawyers.

In a post on his Facebook page, he argues that justice will be meaningless should it become a respecter of senior lawyers.

“Judges swear to truly and faithfully perform the functions of their office without fear or favour, affection or ill-will, and MUST not favour senior lawyers, thereby showing ill-will to junior lawyers.

“The judge who believes that junior lawyers and their clients should spend their time watching senior lawyers, is likely to be biased, even if unconsciously, by that belief,” parts of the post on Prof. Kwaku Azar’s Facebook reads.

According to Prof. Azar, the instruction from the Chief Justice will send a signal to clients that if they want their cases to move quickly in courts, they should hire a senior lawyer.

He stresses that the idea to call cases of senior lawyers first is bad and must not be supported.

