ECG chases Judicial Service over GH¢762,000 electricity debt

Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has served disconnection notice on the Judicial Service over its alleged feet-dragging attitude towards the payment of its debt.

The Judicial Service owes GH¢762,319.35 in electricity bills and all attempts by ECG to recover the amount have proven futile after serving the institution a “demand notice”.

On Monday, April 11, 2022, the ECG served the disconnection notice on the Judicial Service at about 12:40 pm.

The National Disconnection/Revenue recovery Task Force from the ECG is on the heels of some 29 heavily indebted institutions in the country in order to reduce the liabilities on its books.

The power distributor has so far disconnected and subsequently restored power to the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) over a GH¢1.6 million debt.

Some international organisations such as the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), Communications Ministry, Entrance Pharmacy, Accra Sports Stadium, EOCO, and Internal Audit Agency, among others, are on the 'red list'.

In the case of the Judicial Service, the power distributor may disconnect their facility from the national grid by Friday if no commitment or attempt is made to pay the bill.

The Judicial Service had made a total payment of GH¢450,592 as of February 28, 2022.

—citinewsroom

