More than 94% of students placed in SHS — Ministry of Education Ministry

The spokesperson for the Ministry of Education, Kwasi Kwarteng has said more than 94% of students who wrote the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) have been placed in various senior high schools.

He said not all candidates were eligible for placement.

According to Mr. Kwarteng, 551,000 students out of the 571,000 students have been placed.

Speaking on the ‘AM show’ on Joy News, he said although some students were not placed, there was still an option for them to be placed.

He indicated that such students had the option of self-placement.

“As I speak to you, if you look at the automatic placement and the self-placement over 94% of students have been placed, which leaves us with just about 6% of students who have not been placed,” he shared on the show.

For those who failed core subjects, he stressed that an opportunity was given to them to rewrite those papers at the cost of the ministry.