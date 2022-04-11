'Call cases of senior lawyers first' — Chief Justice to Judges

11.04.2022 LISTEN

Chief Justice, Kwesi Anin-Yeboah has issued a circular asking judges to hear cases of senior lawyers first, then they can hear those of the junior lawyers.

The circular indicated that young lawyers need to learn from their senior colleagues. To that end, the Chief Justice said “I would request all Trial Court Judges to strictly adhere to this age-old tradition and resort to inviting applications from Seniors first.”

Below is the full circular…

To all trial court judges:

Observing age-old traditions of the BAR in calling cases in court

“The Legal Profession, as we know, is steeped in traditions and ceremonies. One of the traditions observed is the practice of calling cases of persons whose names are on the roll of Lawyers, in order of seniority of enrolment, notwithstanding the notion of equality at the Bar.

“This practice, among other benefits, affords the young Lawyer the opportunity to learn from Seniors to whom they would not ordinarily be exposed to; thus, enriching the whole legal training experience beyond what is taught in Chambers and other places of work.

“It has recently been drawn to my attention, that some Trial Court Judges are not observing this practice in court.

“Whilst the right to call a case out of turn is not absolute and is exercisable subject to the convenience of the court, for the reasons mentioned above, I would request all Trial Court Judges to strictly adhere to this age-old tradition and resort to inviting applications from Seniors first. I hope I can count on your cooperation,” the circular said.

—3news.com