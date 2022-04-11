ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
11.04.2022 Headlines

'Call cases of senior lawyers first' — Chief Justice to Judges

'Call cases of senior lawyers first' — Chief Justice to Judges
11.04.2022 LISTEN

Chief Justice, Kwesi Anin-Yeboah has issued a circular asking judges to hear cases of senior lawyers first, then they can hear those of the junior lawyers.

The circular indicated that young lawyers need to learn from their senior colleagues. To that end, the Chief Justice said “I would request all Trial Court Judges to strictly adhere to this age-old tradition and resort to inviting applications from Seniors first.”

Below is the full circular…

To all trial court judges:

Observing age-old traditions of the BAR in calling cases in court

“The Legal Profession, as we know, is steeped in traditions and ceremonies. One of the traditions observed is the practice of calling cases of persons whose names are on the roll of Lawyers, in order of seniority of enrolment, notwithstanding the notion of equality at the Bar.

“This practice, among other benefits, affords the young Lawyer the opportunity to learn from Seniors to whom they would not ordinarily be exposed to; thus, enriching the whole legal training experience beyond what is taught in Chambers and other places of work.

“It has recently been drawn to my attention, that some Trial Court Judges are not observing this practice in court.

“Whilst the right to call a case out of turn is not absolute and is exercisable subject to the convenience of the court, for the reasons mentioned above, I would request all Trial Court Judges to strictly adhere to this age-old tradition and resort to inviting applications from Seniors first. I hope I can count on your cooperation,” the circular said.

—3news.com

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
ECG chases Judicial Service over GH¢762,000 electricity debt
11.04.2022 | Headlines
Bawumia launches National Youth Volunteers Programme
11.04.2022 | Headlines
Massive transfers hit staff of MMDAs in Savannah Region
11.04.2022 | Headlines
Treatment of NSS personnel by Akufo-Addo gov't is an act of gross injustice – Sulemana Braimah
11.04.2022 | Headlines
Gov’t handling of corruption allegation against appointees disappointing – CDD-Ghana boss
11.04.2022 | Headlines
Gov’t must place moratorium on new loans, cut foreign debts to address economic challenges – Ato Forson
11.04.2022 | Headlines
April 15th and 18th declared public holidays for Good Friday and Easter Monday
11.04.2022 | Headlines
Ramadan: Ibrahim Mahama donates 2,400 bags of rice, other items to Muslim communities in Tamale, Kumasi and Accra
11.04.2022 | Headlines
Retract false publication and apologize to FDA CEO – Court orders Graphic Communications
11.04.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line