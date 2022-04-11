Tema East MP Supports Ramadan Fasting with assorted items

Tema, April 11, CDA Consult — Mr. Isaac Ashai Odamtten, Member of Parliament (MP) for Tema East Constituency has extended philanthropic gesture towards Muslims in the Constituency as they observe the holy month of Ramadan with assorted items.

The assorted items included 30 bags of sugar, 30 cartons of milk, and 30 boxes of Lipton was presented by Mr. Odamtten who is a former Chief Executive of Tema Metropolitan Authority to Muslims within the constituency monitored by the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) in Tema on Monday.

The MP described Ramadan as the holy month which is characterized by fasting, self-cleansing, and spiritual fortification for Muslims across the globe.

He said the support is a sign of solidarity with Muslims in the constituency as they pray for God’s guidance and protection to see them through till eternity.

Mr. Odamtten appealed to the Muslim ummah for consistent prayer support, saying “I believe the powers of prayers can do a lot of things”.

He urged the Muslim community to hold fast to the sermons of the Holy Quran and live by them; “we must be doers of the word that hearers. In doing so, we would have a peaceful, harmonious living and Tema will be the great benefactor”.

Imam Abdallah Issah who received the assorted items on behalf of all the Imams in the constituency expressed their heartfelt appreciation to the Member of Parliament for his continuous support of the Muslim community in the constituency.

The Imam said, “We Muslims have continued to benefit from the benevolent activities of the former MCE and now Member of Parliament”.

Mr. Suleymana Bancey, the Public Relations Officer for the Bissa Tribe who was also present showered praises to the MP emphasizing that, we should wholeheartedly love anyone irrespective of their tribe or religion.

He noted that after Ramadan, people go back to doing things that are not good in Islam, hence he is beseeching all the Muslim ummah to adhere to the will of Allah and observe such good behaviour after Ramadan.

Source: CDA Consult