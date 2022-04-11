ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
11.04.2022 Headlines

Massive transfers hit staff of MMDAs in Savannah Region

By Ananpansah Bartholomew Abraham || Contributor
Massive transfers hit staff of MMDAs in Savannah Region
11.04.2022 LISTEN

Staff of the Local Government Service in the Municipal and District Assemblies of the Savannah Region have been hit with massive transfers as a result of their long stay in their current post.

In a letter signed and issued on behalf of the Regional Minister, the Regional Coordinating Director, Yaw Adu-Asamoah indicated that the affected officers are expected to report to their new stations on/before 25th April, 2022.

"The Savannah Regional Coordinating Council has authorized the posting of the underlisted officers....with effect from 25th April,2022. You are kindly requested to release the officers to report to their new stations.

"By a copy of this letter, the Head of the receiving Assemblies are respectfully requested to report to this office on assumption of duty of the officers at their new stations, with copies to the office of the Head of Local Government Service. This letter takes precedence over our earlier letter no CA/16/16/01A/211 dated 1st April, 2022," the letter reads.

Sources close to this reporter from the Savannah Regional Coordinating Council has it that workers who have spent more than five years in their current stations are being transferred to different districts within the region, whilst those who have served ten years or more are required by law to be transferred out of the region (Inter-regional transfers).

It is believed that the long stay of the officers at their current post was breading inefficiency and low productivity, hence the need for the transfers.

411202273057-j4ep276ggb-img-20220411-wa0005-1

411202273059-k5frj7u2h0-img-20220411-wa0006-1

411202273100-m6itl8w331-img-20220411-wa0007

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
ECG chases Judicial Service over GH¢762,000 electricity debt
11.04.2022 | Headlines
Bawumia launches National Youth Volunteers Programme
11.04.2022 | Headlines
'Call cases of senior lawyers first' — Chief Justice to Judges
11.04.2022 | Headlines
Treatment of NSS personnel by Akufo-Addo gov't is an act of gross injustice – Sulemana Braimah
11.04.2022 | Headlines
Gov’t handling of corruption allegation against appointees disappointing – CDD-Ghana boss
11.04.2022 | Headlines
Gov’t must place moratorium on new loans, cut foreign debts to address economic challenges – Ato Forson
11.04.2022 | Headlines
April 15th and 18th declared public holidays for Good Friday and Easter Monday
11.04.2022 | Headlines
Ramadan: Ibrahim Mahama donates 2,400 bags of rice, other items to Muslim communities in Tamale, Kumasi and Accra
11.04.2022 | Headlines
Retract false publication and apologize to FDA CEO – Court orders Graphic Communications
11.04.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line