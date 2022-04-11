ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Treatment of NSS personnel by Akufo-Addo gov't is an act of gross injustice – Sulemana Braimah

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Headlines Treatment of NSS personnel by Akufo-Addo gov't is an act of gross injustice – Sulemana Braimah
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Executive Director for the Media Foundation for West Africa (WFWA), Mr. Sulemana Braimah has questioned the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government why it fails to pay National Service personnel.

In a post on his Twitter page, Mr. Braimah argues that the treatment by President Akufo-Addo's government is an act of gross injustice.

“These young men and women are offering National Service. They're to be paid GHC559 or $74 a month. For several months, gov't has failed to pay them this little monthly allowance that they use for transportation, feeding, etc. WHY?

“The treatment of national service personnel by the Akufo-Addo gov't is an act of gross injustice. How can a gov't that is able to afford so much waste, fail to pay those young Ghanaians the monthly paltry allowance of GHC559, for several months?”

“The cost of just 1 hour of the luxurious Charter Presidential Jet can pay the monthly allowance of 185 National Service personnel. Yet for several months, service personnel have not been paid their paltry monthly allowance of GHC559 ($74),” a series of posts on the Twitter page of Sulemana Braimah reads.

Several University graduates undergoing their national service continue to cry over unpaid allowances.

While some NSS personnel are said to be owed two months' arrears, others are reportedly owed more.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Gov’t handling of corruption allegation against appointees disappointing – CDD-Ghana boss
11.04.2022 | Headlines
Gov’t must place moratorium on new loans, cut foreign debts to address economic challenges – Ato Forson
11.04.2022 | Headlines
April 15th and 18th declared public holidays for Good Friday and Easter Monday
11.04.2022 | Headlines
Ramadan: Ibrahim Mahama donates 2,400 bags of rice, other items to Muslim communities in Tamale, Kumasi and Accra
11.04.2022 | Headlines
Retract false publication and apologize to FDA CEO – Court orders Graphic Communications
11.04.2022 | Headlines
Oliver Barker-Vormawor to speak on his arrest, treason charges today
11.04.2022 | Headlines
Gov’t working to address economic crisis; bear with us in the hardship – Nhyiaeso MP beg Ghanaians
11.04.2022 | Headlines
W/R: Four suspects arrested for attacking court, Esiama police headquarters and district assembly
11.04.2022 | Headlines
I’ve never chartered a private jet and flown in one – Ablakwa
11.04.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line