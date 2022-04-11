Treatment of NSS personnel by Akufo-Addo gov't is an act of gross injustice – Sulemana Braimah

The Executive Director for the Media Foundation for West Africa (WFWA), Mr. Sulemana Braimah has questioned the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government why it fails to pay National Service personnel.

In a post on his Twitter page, Mr. Braimah argues that the treatment by President Akufo-Addo's government is an act of gross injustice.

“These young men and women are offering National Service. They're to be paid GHC559 or $74 a month. For several months, gov't has failed to pay them this little monthly allowance that they use for transportation, feeding, etc. WHY?

“The treatment of national service personnel by the Akufo-Addo gov't is an act of gross injustice. How can a gov't that is able to afford so much waste, fail to pay those young Ghanaians the monthly paltry allowance of GHC559, for several months?”

“The cost of just 1 hour of the luxurious Charter Presidential Jet can pay the monthly allowance of 185 National Service personnel. Yet for several months, service personnel have not been paid their paltry monthly allowance of GHC559 ($74),” a series of posts on the Twitter page of Sulemana Braimah reads.

Several University graduates undergoing their national service continue to cry over unpaid allowances.

While some NSS personnel are said to be owed two months' arrears, others are reportedly owed more.