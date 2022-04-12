ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Police investigates killing of KMA guard at Kejetia bus terminal

Social News Police investigates killing of KMA guard at Kejetia bus terminal
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Police in the Ashanti Region have begun investigations into the alleged killing of a Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly security guard on duty at the Kejetia Bus terminal on Sunday.

The deceased is said to have been stabbed by a commercial bus driver after a misunderstanding ensued between the two.

Both persons sustained injuries and were rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, where the security guard was pronounced dead on arrival.

The driver, who was treated and discharged, is in police custody.

ASP Godwin Ahianyo, the Public Relations Officer of the Ashanti Regional Police Command, said “our preliminary investigations indicated that the fight ensured between the victim and the suspect, Kingsley Amoah, who is a commercial bus driver at the bus terminal.”

“Per our investigations, it is alleged that he stabbed the suspect in the head and when he was rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital at the emergency unit, he was pronounced dead on arrival.”

“The suspect who was also injured was also taken to the same hospital where he was treated and discharged and as we speak, he is in our custody assisting investigations,” ASP Godwin Ahianyo added.

---Citi Newsroom

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
UG faces disconnection from power grid over GH¢33M debt it owes ECG
11.04.2022 | Social News
“Establish breastfeeding areas to help reduce absenteeism’ —Employers told
11.04.2022 | Social News
Tema East MP Supports Ramadan Fasting with assorted items
11.04.2022 | Social News
Chief Justice’s idea to call cases of senior lawyers first “bad” – Kwaku Asare
12.04.2022 | Social News
6 more arrested over chaos at Nkroful Magistrate Court, Esiama police HQ
12.04.2022 | Social News
Gov't invests over US$740 million into eight water supply projects
12.04.2022 | Social News
Abu Jinapor extends time for sole inquirer to probe Bulgaria Embassy land dispute
12.04.2022 | Social News
Ramadan: Accra Zango Chief commends philanthropist for generosity
11.04.2022 | Social News
Ghana's dancing pallbearers to donate $250k out of $1m Coffin Dance meme sale to Ukraine
11.04.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line