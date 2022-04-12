Independent institution needed to look into police brutality against civilians — Security Analyst on police, Akatsi residents clash

Security Analyst, Adib Saani has said it is about time Ghana set up a special institution to look into police brutality against civilians.

He opined creation and operation of such institutions should be independent.

Speaking on Joy News’ ‘AM show’, he indicated that allowing the police to handle brutality cases amounts to conflict of interest.

“We need to have a robust institutionalized regime to look into this. We shouldn’t leave it in the hands of the police because it almost would not be progressive if you are asked to investigate your father or your mother so if you ask the police to investigate the police what do you expect?”

He continued “we need to have a body made up of representatives of the police, from multi-disciplinary body of some sort so we look into some of these issues independently if not we always have an attempt in some cases by the police to cover up on two major reasons: one, because they don’t want to drag themselves into disrepute and two, morale.”

Two persons are feared dead at Akatsi in the Volta Region following clashes between Akatsi police and the youth yesterday morning.

According to reports, the rampaging youth massed up at the police station to demand the release of a motorcycle impounded by the Akatsi police last Friday.

The report indicated that the police allegedly run down three persons on a motorcycle with their riot van, near the Akatsi Training College, resulting in the death of one of the riders.

The development resulted in an altercation that led to the police allegedly firing shots at the youth.