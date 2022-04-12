I would advise the youth to petition the IGP — Security Analyst on Akatsi residents clash with police

A security analyst, Adib Saani has advised the youth of Akatsi to petition the Inspector General of Police (IGP) over the death of two residents following the clash between the residents and police.

Speaking on the ‘AM show’ on Joy News today, he said the police must first and foremost meet the chiefs of Akatsi and even opinion leaders to reassure the people of efforts to unravel the circumstances that led to the death of the two young men.

According to him, the police must immediately launch an investigation into the bloody clash to calm tempers.

“I would advise the youth to petition the IGP and I would have also advised the IGP to quickly dispatch some investigators from Accra and not from Akatsi to look into the matter and before they start anything, they should meet up; even the police top command, through their chiefs and opinion leaders to reassure them of the police commitment to ensure that the right thing would be done,” he stated.

He encouraged Ghanaians to always employ the services of the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to also pursue the matter.

“Ghanaians over the years have not appreciated the existence of CHRAJ. CHRAJ has enormous powers. Sometimes if you feel some riots and things don’t seem to be progressing I think you should take it to CHRAJ and that sometimes pushes some stakeholders to standup and do the right thing,” he intimated.