Gov’t handling of corruption allegation against appointees disappointing – CDD-Ghana boss

The Chief Executive Director for the Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), Prof. Emmanuel Gyimah-Boadi has expressed disappointment in President Akufo-Addo over his government’s handling of corruption allegations against public officers.

According to the co-founder of the Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII), the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government has not done enough to tackle corruption in the country since coming into power.

“I think coming into constitutional rule, freeing the airwaves, lifting media censorship have all been an important contribution to the fight against corruption and in the promotion of transparency in government affairs.

“I like for instance, the work that CHRAG has done in the past [not necessary in the present]. I am a big supporter of the idea of the Special Prosecutor and I also applaud the passage of the right to information legislation.

“I see all of these as conditions where we can sustain and deepen the fight against corruption. I am, however, disappointed, especially in the current administration for its handling of allegations of corruption against its own members,” Prof. Emmanuel Gyimah-Boadi told Asaase Radio in an interview.

He said in fighting corruption, the ruling government must show good leadership by dealing with its own appointees or officials when they are accused of engaging in the canker.

“We have continued with the practice of being more proactive when it comes to accountability for members of the former administration and curdling, protecting, and sometimes even rewarding those that are in government today that against whom allegations of corruption have been made.

“I would like to see in the Akufo-Addo government an example of a Mallam Issah in the Kufuor administration. I would like to see an example of Abuga Pele… I’m yet to see that in the current government and that disappoints me,” Prof. Gyimah-Boadi added.