11.04.2022 Crime & Punishment

A/R: KMA security guard stabbed multiple times to death by driver over parking area

11.04.2022 LISTEN

A 50-year-old security guard with the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) in the Ashanti region, Thomas Amakye Yankey, has been allegedly stabbed to death by a driver at the Central Business District.

The victim popularly called "Congo Soldier" was allegedly stabbed three times by the driver on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

The Public Relations Officer for KMA, Mrs. Afia Konadu told Class News’ Elisha Adarkwah that "it has to do with misunderstanding they had about where to load and where not to load".

She said after they had been separated during the misunderstanding, the driver went for a knife and stabbed the victim in the neck, chest, and rib area.

The victim was rushed to the Anwiam Clinic at the Kumasi Kejetia Market and later referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital where he died.

The driver and his mate have been arrested by the Kejetia Police and transferred to the Central Police Station to assist in investigations.

