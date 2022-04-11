ModernGhana logo
Gov’t must place moratorium on new loans, cut foreign debts to address economic challenges – Ato Forson

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam Constituency, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson has urged government to place a moratorium on new loans to address the economic challenges of the country.

Speaking in an engagement on the GTV Breakfast Show on Monday, April 11, 2022, the MP stressed that the Ghanaian economy is on the brink of collapse and bold decisions must be taken immediately to avert the situation.

In a recommendation, Dr. Ato Forson urges government to cut foreign debts and also review some of its flagship programmes.

“The reality is that we have to take bold decisions. The first thing this government will have to do is to place a moratorium on new loans.

“The government must cut foreign debts and review some of its flagship programmes,” Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson shared.

The Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam Constituency further stressed, “We are playing with fire and we face imminent collapse."

On the same platform, Dr. Ato Forson reiterated that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) will scrap the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) when it comes to power after the 2024 general elections.

According to him, the levy is obnoxious, punitive, regressive, and distortionary.

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) over the weekend noted that the implementation of the E-Levy will commence on May 1, 2022.

