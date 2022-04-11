ModernGhana logo
Ghana to face challenges with water supply over galamsey activities – Minister cautions

The Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, has bemoaned the increasing levels of illegal miners destroying some water bodies across the country.

The Minister contends that if these levels of destruction continue, the country will soon have severe challenges with water supply.

According to the sector Minister, illegal mining activities in the water bodies have created huge problems for water systems in the country.

Speaking at the Ministry of Information’s Meet-the-Press series held in Accra today, Monday, 11 April 2022, Ms. Dapaah said there are Ghanaians who are mining within some water bodies.

She ordered that such activities must stop.

She also urged farmers to desist from encroaching on the buffer zones.

The Minister also cautioned Ghanaians who have illegally connected water into their houses to stop as soon her office will start a house-to-house water auditing to stop those who have illegally connected water into their houses

Source: Classfmonline.com

