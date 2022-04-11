Trotro driver stabs KMA City guard to death

A trotro driver and his mate are currently in the grips of police in Kumasi after stabbing a 50-year-old KMA City guard Thomas Amakye Yankey to death over the weekend.

Speaking in an interview with this reporter on Otec FM’s morning show dubbed 'Nyansapo' on Monday, April 11, 2022, the PRO for the KMA madam Henrietta Afia Konadu Aboagye stated that preliminary information reveals the deceased popularly known as 'Congo Soldier' is said to have prevented the driver and his mate from loading at an unauthorised place which resulted in a misunderstanding.

She added that during the misunderstanding, the driver got a knife from nowhere and stabbed the City guard in the neck, stomach and rib severally.

Congo soldier is said to have been rushed to the Ahwiam clinic in Adum but was referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching hospital where he reportedly died later.

Madam Henrietta added that even though the driver and his mate are both being held in police custody, officials from the KMA led by Mayor Hon. Sam Pyne would visit the Ashanti Regional police command to formally lodge a complaint and also visit the family of the late security guard to console them.