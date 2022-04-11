ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ramadan: Ibrahim Mahama donates 2,400 bags of rice, other items to Muslim communities in Tamale, Kumasi and Accra

Headlines Ramadan: Ibrahim Mahama donates 2,400 bags of rice, other items to Muslim communities in Tamale, Kumasi and Accra
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Chief Executive Officer of Engineers & Planners Ltd, Mr. Ibrahim Mahama on Sunday dispatched trucks loaded with various food items to Tamale, Kumasi and parts of Greater Accra.

The items included 2,400 bags of rice, 600 bags of sugar, 200 cartons of milk and 200 boxes of Lipton.

The food items will be distributed to the Muslim communities in the three cities as part of the business mogul’s yearly ritual of supporting the Muslim communities in the holy month of Ramadan.

Fasting in Ramadan involves abstaining from eating, drinking, smoking, and sexual relations from dawn to sunset.

This year's Ramadan commenced on April 3 and will end in a month time.

Ramadan takes place during the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. Muslims believe the Koran was first revealed to the Prophet Muhammad during this month.

411202211226-wbrduhgtto-2022-04-11131141

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Retract false publication and apologize to FDA CEO – Court orders Graphic Communications
11.04.2022 | Headlines
Oliver Barker-Vormawor to speak on his arrest, treason charges today
11.04.2022 | Headlines
Gov’t working to address economic crisis; bear with us in the hardship – Nhyiaeso MP beg Ghanaians
11.04.2022 | Headlines
W/R: Four suspects arrested for attacking court, Esiama police headquarters and district assembly
11.04.2022 | Headlines
I’ve never chartered a private jet and flown in one – Ablakwa
11.04.2022 | Headlines
Two shot as angry youth besiege Akatsi police station
10.04.2022 | Headlines
MUSEC accused of facilitating illegal installation of Prof. Edmund Delle as Nandom paramount chief
10.04.2022 | Headlines
N/R: Man in possession of six foreign pistols arrested at Pigu
09.04.2022 | Headlines
‘She was gracious, discharged her duties with excellence’ – Kufuor eulogizes Ramatu Aliu Mahama
09.04.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line