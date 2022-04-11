Ramadan: Ibrahim Mahama donates 2,400 bags of rice, other items to Muslim communities in Tamale, Kumasi and Accra

The Chief Executive Officer of Engineers & Planners Ltd, Mr. Ibrahim Mahama on Sunday dispatched trucks loaded with various food items to Tamale, Kumasi and parts of Greater Accra.

The items included 2,400 bags of rice, 600 bags of sugar, 200 cartons of milk and 200 boxes of Lipton.

The food items will be distributed to the Muslim communities in the three cities as part of the business mogul’s yearly ritual of supporting the Muslim communities in the holy month of Ramadan.

Fasting in Ramadan involves abstaining from eating, drinking, smoking, and sexual relations from dawn to sunset.

This year's Ramadan commenced on April 3 and will end in a month time.

Ramadan takes place during the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. Muslims believe the Koran was first revealed to the Prophet Muhammad during this month.