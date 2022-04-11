ModernGhana logo
'No uniforms for teachers, we can't even afford it' – GES reacts to social media images

The Director-General of Ghana Education Service (GES), Prof Kwasi Opoku- Amankwa has denied reports on some social media platforms that the service has introduced the wearing of uniforms for all teachers across the country.

According to him, the service has no intention to introduce the wearing of uniforms for teachers.

“As the service under the Ministry of Education with oversight responsibility for teachers, there are no plans in place for the introduction of uniforms for teachers,” he said.

He continued, “We cannot even afford to purchase uniforms for teachers,” he added.

He noted that if the GES had to compel teachers to wear uniforms then it must be ready to provide the uniforms for the teachers.

“No such plans had been made for the introduction of uniforms for teachers."

He called on Ghanaians to disregard the said publication on social media platforms adding that no such plans have been considered.

His comment comes after pictures of teachers wearing uniforms went viral on social media over the weekend.

“I’m reliably informed that the pictures that made their way onto social media platforms came from Akwasease M/A Methodist School in the Tepa Municipal Assembly, the teachers there took the decision to wear some informs as part of their own internal arrangements.

'We are yet to investigate the scenario that led to the wearing of the uniform at the Akwasease M/A Methodist Primary School that found its way onto social media,” he stated.

The Director-General of GES said these on Accra-based Neat FM on Monday, April 11, 2022.

Source: Classfmonline.com

