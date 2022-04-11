ModernGhana logo
Gov’t working to address economic crisis; bear with us in the hardship – Nhyiaeso MP begs Ghanaians

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Member of Parliament (MP) for Nhyiaeso, Dr. Stephen Amoah has issued a humble plea to Ghanaians, begging the citizenry to bear with the government in the midst of the economic crisis.

Not only Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia but also President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has admitted to the economic mess the country finds itself in.

Amid the agitations from Ghanaians, Dr. Stephen Amoah has called for calm. Speaking to TV3, the lawmaker assured that “We [government] are working on the crisis and we are giving hope to Ghanaians.”

The Nhyiaeso MP while expressing optimism in the leadership of the government to solve the problems, called on the Ghanaian citizenry to bear with the government through these difficult times,

“Insha Allah, with the work of HE Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Ghana will go back to its stable stage and we will see the growth graph.

"So we beg Ghanaians, we know these are hard times but they should bear with us. We share the pain with them, we all buy fuel at high prices, it is a fact but it is not a useless and hopeless situation,” Dr. Amoah indicated.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo attributes the economic challenges of the country to the Coronavirus pandemic that has affected every country in the world.

He has assured that his government is putting in place the necessary measures to bring the country out of the difficult place unto a path to growth and development.

